When will the Mexican team play again after the draw against Jamaica?

Last Sunday, the Mexican team they tied 2-2 against their Jamaican counterpart on the Azteca Stadium field in the Nations League game, thus getting their pass to the semifinal of said competition.
The team led by coach Diego Cocca continues without knowing defeat in the two games led by the Argentine helmsman, since in the previous game they beat the Surinamese team 2-0.
The goals in this match were the work of Orbelín Pineda (17′) and Hirving Lozano (47′), it should be noted that one of the Jamaicans’ goals was via an own goal scored by defender Edson Álvarez.
What is the next Tricolor game?
For now, the next game of the Aztec team will be played next Wednesday, April 19, when they enter the field of State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, to measure forces against the United States in a friendly game.
This is how Diego Cocca and company will have a little less than a month to correct the mistakes made in these two matches, since the national team continues to leave more doubts than answers and there are few players who make a difference on the pitch.
El Tri has not shown improvements in the first two duels of the Cocca era compared to the last stretch of Gerardo Martino’s process. For its part, the United States has shown its might in this new era.