When will the Mexican team play again after the draw against Jamaica?

The game ended at the Azteca. ⏱️

We will play the Final Four in Las Vegas after finishing first in the group. ⚽️ 🏆

The final score is brought by @Banorte_mx.#YourBankYourTime | #MiSelecciónBanorte pic.twitter.com/I7iM2xBbtx

– National Team (@miseleccionmx) March 27, 2023