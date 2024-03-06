an art that transcends borders and creates icons

MIAMI. – March 6 is International Sculptor’s Day. The RAE defines the sculpture As the until to model, carve or sculpt three-dimensional figures in some materials.

Traditionally, sculptures have been made both to create original works and to recreate and represent figures, characters, objects, people or animals. Depending on the artist’s vision and style, some pieces may be based on abstract art or true to life.

At first, the work of sculptors was basically dedicated to religious aspects and magical rituals. Later, they extended to political aspects and even the monarchy.

March 6 was chosen as International Sculptor’s Day because the date commemorates the birth of the Italian sculptor Michelangelo Buonarroti, better known to the world as Michelangelo. In addition to being a sculptor, Buonarroti was a painter, architect and poet originally from Caprese, Rome, where he was born in 1475.

The most famous sculpture of this artist is the David that is exhibited in Florence. This work was made by Michelangelo to represent David, the victor over Goliath and was conceived as the maximum expression of the republican ideal that dominated Florence at the time.

However, within his works there are also pieces such as Virgen de la Escalera, La Piedad de la Basilica de San Pedro and Ángel de la Basilica de Santo Domingo de Bologna, among others.

Famous female sculptors

In addition to Michelangelo’s David, there are many famous female sculptors in the world that experts recommend getting to know. Among them are:

– Christ the Redeemer. In 2007, this sculpture It was declared one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World. It stands on Mount Corcovado and is an icon of Brazil, rising more than 710 meters above sea level.

– The Terracotta Army. These are 8,000 life-size sculptures of soldiers that were discovered near the tomb of the first Chinese emperor Qin Shi Huang to protect him in the afterlife.

-The statue of Liberty. Since 1984 it has been considered a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. It is a symbol of NY, USA, and is on Liberty Island, south of Manhattan, next to the mouth of the Hudson River. It was a gift from France, in 1885, to commemorate the centennial of the Declaration of Independence of the United States.

-Cloud Gate or Cloud Gate. It is located in Chicago, United States, and is a work by Anish Kapoor. It presides over AT&T Plaza in Millennium Park.

Source: National Geographic/ International Day Portal /Architecture and Design