“At the back there is room”: Peter, is he really dead?

Last Wednesday, March 15, a scene in the novel “At the bottom there is room” dismayed his millions of followers in Peru. The image of “Peter”, played by Adolfo Chuman, falling in front of “Victoria”, a character in charge of Úrsula Boza, hinted that the popular “Shark Look” ended with the loyal butler of Francesca Maldini. But is this really so?

The ex-butler of “Madame” was encouraged to investigate Diego Montalbán without imagining that he would be surprised. It all started when he followed the chef to the apartment where he has his love affairs with Victoria.

Once he locates the place, Peter waits until Diego leaves to enter. This is how he arrives at the property, although he begins to question whether what he was doing was legal.

Just when you are about to leave the place, Peter hears the voice of Claudia Llanos, who tells him not to move, while pointing a gun at him.. Learning that the “Shark Eye” is alive, Peter is shocked.

Victoria is discovered by Peter (Photo: América TV)

HOW DID PETER DIE IN “AL FONDO HAY SITIO”?

In the midst of the surprise, Peter repeats over and over again: “It just can’t be”. The fright generates a pain in his chest and he begins to fade.

Although it is not confirmed at the time that he suffered a heart attack, it is inferred that good Peter has suffered a heart problem.

Claudia, seeing the scene, realizes that she does not need to shoot him to end his life. and lets it fall on the ground while saying that no one can know that he is still alive, because he plans to take revenge against Francesca.

HAS PETER REALLY DIED IN “IN THE BACKGROUND IS THERE A ROOM”?

In a later scene, Victoria is seen drinking and Peter’s feet are on the ground. He was murdered? Don Gil and Francesca looked for him hours later without imagining what had really happened.

In short, did the character of Adolfo Chuiman die? This will be known this Thursday from 8 pm through América TV but it is believed that it is unlikely that Peter left the series at this point in the season.

THE REACTIONS ON THE NETWORKS TO THE POSSIBLE DEATH OF PETER IN “IN THE BACKGROUND THERE IS SITIO”

As soon as what happened with Peter became known, viewers expressed themselves on social networks and left their comments, all of them with disbelief and sorrow for the possible death of the character.

“It seemed another ending, I refused”, “Nooooo, I don’t accept that Peter died”, “It’s just that they can’t get Peter out like that”, “No Pipo, don’t leave us, don’t go to the light”, “How did Peter die? He never asked his Madame to marry him”pointed out several users on Twitter.