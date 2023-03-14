March to the Courts for a “Judicial Power that respects memory”

under the slogan “For a Judiciary that respects memory, seeks the truth and guarantees justice” political, social, union and human rights organizations will mobilize this afternoon in front of the Palace of Courts.

According to telamthe mobilization is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. and is part of a series of meetings called “Democracy without judicial mafia. Argentina without proscription” which are taking place on Tuesdays in lavalle square two weeks ago.

In this sense, this time it will be demanded by “a Judiciary that respects memory, seeks the truth and guarantees justice.” There, will participate, among others, the referent of Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Founding Line, Taty Almeida; the restored grandson, Guillermo Perez Roisinblit; and the journalist, writer and lawyer specializing in Human Rights, Pablo Llonto.

At the same time, they will attend Coco Garfagninimember of the Committee for the Freedom of Milagro Sala; Jerome Guerrero Iraolamember of the Malvinas Islands Ex-Combatants Center (CECIM); Eugenia Vazquezmember of Relatives of Victims of Institutional Violence; Iris Avellanedafrom the Argentine League for Human Rights; Zulema Chesterfrom the El Chalet Space for Memory and a member of the CABA-ODH Human Rights Observatory; Amalia Brown.

The organizing groups decided to carry out these mobilizations on Tuesdays because that is when the Supreme Court of Justice and issue their agreements or rulings.