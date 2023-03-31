Price drop after appearance in Star Trek Picard: Bird of Prey & Enterprise from Playmobil at Amazon

Star Trek: Picard got nostalgic in Season 3. Not only that old characters get their long-deserved reunion. Spaceship classics have also recently been pulled out of a hat. In order to sensibly integrate this into the plot, the Titan-A was allowed to dock at a spaceship museum. There, Seven of Nine marvels at an old Consitution-class starship, as if trying to undo Star Trek: Discovery. It looked pretty much exactly like the USS Enterprise NCC-1701 in the original series. It took a long time to search for the redesign of Discovery and Strange New World. It just didn’t show up. Also on display was the Klingon Bird of Prey from Star Trek 3: Search for Spock. Yes, that’s the one, not just any random BoP like he should be up to mischief many more times as a K’Vort, B’rel, or D12 class. As if the creators of Star Trek: Picard and the German toy manufacturer Playmobil had agreed, you can buy the Bird of Prey model with original sound effects and figures for the top price of only 188.40 euros on Amazon – 37% below the RRP. The playable model of the Enterprise with bridge, engine room and figures is also available at a bargain price of 293.24 euros. This saving results from the combination of a 35% discount and a coupon worth 25.61 euros, which you can activate on the product page. However, the offer is only valid for a short time.

Star Trek Picard meets classic: Klingon Bird of Prey from Playmobil with a hammer discount

First seen in Star Trek 3: In Search of Mr. Spock, the Bird of Prey has become one of the most widely used starship models. Be it Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, or the later Picard movies, the Klingon workhorse just didn’t give up and served as the figurehead of the Klingon Empire for at least a century. Merchandising is correspondingly popular. Recent releases include Playmobil’s Bird of Prey. It is a 94-piece game figure set with six collectible figures, a base plate as a planet, two columns, a suspension system (2 ropes, 1 suspension), 81 accessories and a USB cable. There is also a spaceship bridge with a removable roof, movable wings and light and sound effects. After a 37% discount, the Raumer only costs 188.40 euros at Amazon. But who knows how long the supplies will last.

Star Trek Picard ignores Discovery: Original Enterprise from Playmobil with a double discount

Next to the Death Star, the USS Enterprise NCC-1701 is probably the most famous science fiction ship. It has been recast many times, most recently in Star Trek: Discovery and Strange New World. The original, however, is still preferred by many. Unfortunately, the Enterprise was not seen in flesh and blood in Star Trek: Picard, but was seen indirectly: As part of the museum fleet, the series showed us the USS New Jersey as an Easter Egg for fans of the Star Trek: Starfleet Command 3 game. Like the Enterprise It’s a Constitution-class ship. Appropriately, Amazon is also selling this Playmobil model at a top price. Collectors initially had to put 499 euros on the table, but now it’s sold over the counter with a 36% discount plus coupon, which means that the price tag is only 293.24 euros. But be careful: The coupon is only valid until April 3rd, i.e. next Monday. Of course, the offer is only valid while stocks last. With this Playmobil set you get the USS Enterprise NCC-1701 in the form of a 150-piece toy figure set with suspension. There are seven Star Trek Crew figures and 142 accessories. The lid of the saucer section can be removed to reveal the iconic bridge of Kirk’s first Enterprise. There you will find the main console with command mode, smartphone holder and rotating chair, further down in the engine room there is the “dilithium core” for the electronics.

LG OLED TV 65 inches (2022) with 1,200 discount – also LG Super TVs with 55 inches much cheaper at Amazon

Coming soon: The Next Generation & Star Trek Picard Crewed Movies in 4K

To revisit the events leading up to Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard, the four next-generation theatrical films are probably indispensable. Many have already watched “Generations”, “First Contact”, “Insurrection” and “Nemesis” several times, but also in 4K resolution? The release of the original films in 4K a few months ago, the footage, some of which was 44 years old, elicited countless details. The cinematic adventures of Captain Picard are perhaps able to do the same. They will be released on 4K Blu-ray on April 6th and are available to pre-order on Amazon with a price guarantee. It remains to be seen whether they will be available again as cheaply afterwards, or whether they will experience a drop in price like the Bird of Prey or the Enterprise from Playmobil.

Star Trek Picard Season 3: Suddenly good after two disastrous seasons

Star Trek Picard started in 2020 with a strong episode, but then got lost in a completely confused story that contradicted both the previous series canon and its own plot thread. Season 2 also started out strong only to get more and more confused by episode. Fans stood in front of a pile of shards, Star Trek seemed completely dismantled. Hope? There were hardly any. But then Terry Metalas took over the helm, himself a big Star Trek fan and known for the series adaptation of 12 Monkeys. He quickly wrote annoying characters out of history. The characters that should have been the focus of a Picard series from the start were given back and more space. Joining Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and Jery Ryan as Seven of Nine are: LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, and Brent Spiner, although not quite as Data for obvious reasons. Surely you can still chalk Picard Season 3 to logic errors. The tone is right, though, and characters act like Starfleet officers again. And then there is the powerfully curved nostalgia club. We already mentioned the Bird of Prey and the Constitution class, but we could add a few things, we don’t want to spoil too much at this point. Maybe you’re still waiting until the season is completely available to look through it in one go. By the way, a new Star Trek series has just been announced: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. However, the show will not go into production until 2024.

More on the subject: Officially Announced – A new Star Trek series is in production

More bargains: Top offers in our Daily Deals

In addition to the Enterprise and the Bird of Prey from Star Trek: Picard and the Playmobil models, you can find them on our Offer overview more exciting discount news from the areas of DIY and technology. We also summarize loads of top offers in our Daily Deals, which are updated daily: graphics card, motherboard, gaming monitor, gaming mouse, gaming chair, television, gaming highlights and many other products for PC, PS5, Xbox and Nintendo -Players from Amazon, Media Markt and Co. often at greatly reduced prices.