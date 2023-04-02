The sale of tickets for Gimnasia – Universitario for the Copa Sudamericana started

Ticket sales began at Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata at 3:00 p.m. for the first match against Universitario de Perú in El Bosque for the Copa Sudamericana. The meeting will begin at 9:00 p.m. next Wednesday.

This Sunday, through the Deportick platform, members will have priority for the purchase of tickets. On the other hand, from the institution they clarified that “each user” registered “will be able to validate up to 6 partners to buy the same number of tickets.”

The first step to start the purchase is to enter Deportick and register. Once there, you will be assigned a number in the virtual queue and at the indicated time, you will have 10 minutes to complete the steps.

Prices for members are $4,000 and the pack for the three South American matches at home has a value of $9,000. Members under 10 years of age will not pay an entrance fee and for non-members, if there is a surplus, they will also be sold by Deportick at a cost of $7,000. For visiting public, it will be $10,000.

Members must go to the field on the day of the game with their card in hand, where they will verify that they have purchased the tickets. Meanwhile, non-members must do so with the QR code that they will receive once the purchase is made, via email.