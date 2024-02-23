They support a project for a minimum wage for tipped workers

After symbolically signing the petition, several restaurant workers joined the more than 14,000 people who have signed the pact in support of fair wage legislation.

The legislation would require restaurant owners to pay their employees the minimum wage of $15 and have tips distributed among all other restaurant workers.

Domingo Torres, who has been a cook for years, also signed.

Torres.

“Of course, it would be great if we could share the tips with the kitchen team, preparers, among other kitchen cleaners who we clean at night after each end of work,” Domingo said.

Torres works at the La Palapa restaurant, where the owner agrees to pay the waiters the minimum wage, and here tips are even distributed among everyone.

“I consider that I have the fortune here to work with people who take great care of all of us workers, they take great care of us,” Domingo added. “It would be very fair if the minimum wage were for waiters and all workers in a restaurant had a salary.”

State Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas is one of the sponsors of the legislation, as is State Senator Robert Jackson.

“Right now, restaurant workers earn 10.65 cents, but that’s not a living wage, you can’t live in New York City, there are fine dining restaurants where they make good money, but other restaurants only pay them the minimal,” González-Rojas said.

“It is unacceptable that NY State is not leading the way in ensuring that restaurant workers are paid a decent and respectful wage,” Jackson said.

Michael Carter, works as a waiter and is willing to share the tips.

“Without the work of those behind the floor, in the kitchen and other areas, nothing would work and this hierarchy between employees in terms of salaries is frankly unfair,” Carter said.

María Guadalupe González worked for years in restaurants, now she owns one and also agrees.

“Now working as an owner and in the kitchen, I also realize the need for kitchen workers because they work as hard as those in front of the house,” said González.

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.