Zelenskyy tomorrow via video in Parliament

Tomorrow’s National Council session is marked by an appearance that takes place outside of the actual agenda. Austria is one of the last EU countries to offer the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the opportunity to address Parliament. The head of state will deliver his speech via video, after which a debate is planned. The FPÖ rejects the appearance with regard to Austria’s neutrality and wants to protest against it.

In the plenum, which immediately follows the event with Zelenskyj’s speech, Ukrainians will then be given unrestricted access to the Austrian labor market. In addition, access to the red-white-red card will be made easier again, this time for seasoned regulars. At the beginning, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) is a guest of Question Time.